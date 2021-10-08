Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $842.19. 2,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,362. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $862.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.90 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

