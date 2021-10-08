Azimuth Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. EPAM Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $22,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 850.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,328,000 after acquiring an additional 55,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $598.62. 686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $608.96 and its 200-day moving average is $521.88. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

