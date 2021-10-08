Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $14.12 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.89. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,076. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.31. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $196.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

