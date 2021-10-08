Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 123,509 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 178,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,557,451. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

