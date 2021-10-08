Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $22.36 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

NYSE UNH traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.58. 24,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $299.60 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.85 and a 200-day moving average of $404.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

