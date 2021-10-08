Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $24.38 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Zendesk comprises 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Zendesk worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 102.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 30,091 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.11. 1,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,207. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,470 shares of company stock worth $14,929,148 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

