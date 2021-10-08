Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

XOM stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 345,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

