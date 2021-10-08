Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Palo Alto Networks worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,253 shares of company stock valued at $21,571,353 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $499.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,237. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $502.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $440.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.14. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

