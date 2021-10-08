Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,155 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 187,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

