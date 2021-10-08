Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Graco worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at about $44,287,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,540,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 252.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 449,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graco by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,909,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,773,000 after buying an additional 219,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,824. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

