Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 42,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 232,214 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 271,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,496,000 after purchasing an additional 524,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,885,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,530,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,755 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

NYSE A traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,906. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

