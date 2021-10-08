Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after buying an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,336,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $107.76. 226,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

