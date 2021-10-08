Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $15,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.71. 16,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 509,871 shares of company stock worth $132,288,179. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.