Azimuth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ResMed worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total transaction of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.13 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.