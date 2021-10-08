Azuki Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,621.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 35% against the dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $65,621.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

