AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AZZ worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AZZ by 24.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $720,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSE AZZ opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

