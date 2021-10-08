B Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) Trading 0.3% Higher

B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 18,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 70,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 25.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B Riley Principal 250 Merger stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in B Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (NASDAQ:BRIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.65% of B Riley Principal 250 Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is based in New York.

