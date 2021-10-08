B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.57% of B2Gold worth $25,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

