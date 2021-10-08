B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of B2Gold worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter worth $192,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 360.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

