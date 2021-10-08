B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 237,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,306,749 shares.The stock last traded at $3.72 and had previously closed at $3.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.