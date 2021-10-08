Badger Meter (BMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

