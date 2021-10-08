Bailard Inc. Acquires 1,182 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

LOW opened at $207.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

