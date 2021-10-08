Bailard Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,464,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $74.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares in the company, valued at $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

