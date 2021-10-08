Bailard Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bailard Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,575 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.79 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

