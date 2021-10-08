Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.12% of ADC Therapeutics worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 145.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

