Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.34 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

