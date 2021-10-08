Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Ardelyx worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236,120 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,269,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 479,307 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 360,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 229,346 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $130.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

