Bailard Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $511.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $521.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.13.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.00.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

