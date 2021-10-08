Bailard Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,144 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

