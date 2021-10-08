Bailard Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 141.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 102,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,256,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMP stock opened at $276.35 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $280.89. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.66 and a 200 day moving average of $255.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

