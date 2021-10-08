Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.