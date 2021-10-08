Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,390 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 544,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 137,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 89,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,446,000.

SPYX opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $112.75.

