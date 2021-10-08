Bailard Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $212,572,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 909,304 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,728.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 610,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

