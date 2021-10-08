Bailard Inc. Sells 507 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after buying an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $274.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.16, for a total value of $4,863,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock valued at $203,925,555 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.