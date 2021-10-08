Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 1.07% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,376,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,745,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,672,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VRDN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

