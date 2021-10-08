Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Trading 3.4% Higher

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$17.43 and last traded at C$17.01. 1,179,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,438,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.59.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

