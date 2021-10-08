Bamco Inc. NY Buys 39,653 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.86% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $238,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.37. 5,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,663. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.