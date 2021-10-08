Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,462,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 3.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 11.08% of Vail Resorts worth $1,412,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $345.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,106. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.07 and a 200 day moving average of $313.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.34 and a twelve month high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

