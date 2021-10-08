Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.59% of VeriSign worth $151,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after acquiring an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $94,744,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,777 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $140,505.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,440.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,884. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

