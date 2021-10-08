Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,712 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147,252 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $167,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,098,116. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.13 and a 200 day moving average of $337.46. The company has a market cap of $936.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

