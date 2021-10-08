Bamco Inc. NY Has $138.20 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.28% of Roper Technologies worth $138,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $451.94. 1,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,347. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $499.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

