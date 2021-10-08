Bamco Inc. NY Has $252.45 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 533,474 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,945 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of Illumina worth $252,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN traded up $6.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.27. 18,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

