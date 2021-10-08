Bamco Inc. NY Has $256.92 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.54% of Veeva Systems worth $256,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

VEEV stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,283. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

