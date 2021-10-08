Bamco Inc. NY Has $358.56 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,017 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $358,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $109.98. 155,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,070,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.