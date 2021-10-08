Bamco Inc. NY Has $432.16 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,401 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide comprises about 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned 6.35% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $432,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16,129.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAC traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $163.11. 2,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,412. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

