Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 9,840 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.11% of Shopify worth $195,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify stock traded down $6.70 on Friday, reaching $1,391.80. 39,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,477.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,350.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

