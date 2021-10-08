Bamco Inc. NY Reduces Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,463,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819,818 shares during the quarter. Penn National Gaming accounts for 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 6.67% of Penn National Gaming worth $800,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the second quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 92,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

