Bamco Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of The Charles Schwab worth $489,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 84,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,615. The stock has a market cap of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $77.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

