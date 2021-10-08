Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.80. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $776.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

