Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 267.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 444,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,164 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 447.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 132,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 108,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

